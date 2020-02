Stranger Things rettet Hopper: Die Fans sind einfach nur glücklich

Hopper is alive. Hopper is alive.

Hopper is alive. Hopper is alive.

Hopper is alive. Hopper is alive.

Hopper is alive. Hopper is alive. Hopper is alive. Hopper is alive.

Hopper is alive. Hopper is alive. Hopper is alive. Hopper is alive.

Hopper is alive. #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/m0Ykz04yKd