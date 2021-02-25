Prügel-Inferno Godzilla vs. Kong: 3 Mega-Blockbuster gehören zum MonsterVerse - jetzt bei Amazon günstiger

Godzilla vs. Kong ist der vorläufige Höhepunkt des MonsterVerse, das seit 2014 besteht, Gegründet von Godzilla. Insgesamt existieren in dem diesem Monster-Universum jetzt 3 Filme und alle 3 Filme kriegt ihr derzeit günstiger im Rahmen der Popcorn-Woche bei Amazon.
Im Doppelpack sparen: Kong: Skull Island und Godzilla 2 auf 4K-Blu-ray
Kombinationsangebot 2 für 35 Euro *: Einzeln kosten die 4K-Blu-rays der beiden Blockbuster jeweils knapp 22 Euro. Ihr spart jetzt also 9 Euro, wenn ihr den bildgewaltigen Doppelpack schnürt. Das Angebot gilt noch bis zum 28. Februar.
Der erste Teil Godzilla existiert leider noch nicht als 4K-Blu-ray. Er ist aber Teil des Kombinationsangebots "Blu-rays 3 für 2" bei Amazon - ihr findet die Details weiter unten.
Wann kommt Godzilla vs. Kong ins Kino?
Godzilla vs. Kong kommt bereits am 25. März 2021 im Kino, sofern die deutschen Kinos dann wieder geöffnet haben. Die Regie führt Adam Wingard (You're Next).
Die Popcorn-Woche bei Amazon: Was genau ist das?
Diese Aktion richtet sich ausdrücklich an Filmfans und alles, was sie brauchen. Entsprechend sehen auch die einzelnen Angebots-Inseln aus: Sie reichen von Fernsehern, Soundbars bis zu Kombinationsangeboten von Blu-rays.
Popcorn-Woche bei Amazon: Die Angebotssparten im Überblick
Digital-Käufe: Film-Meisterwerke für 3,98 Euro *
Unter anderem enthaltene Filme:
- Jurassic World 2
- Fast and Furious 8
- Godzilla 2: King of Monsters
- Ready Player One
- Hacksaw Ridge
Physische Käufe: DVDs und Blu-rays - 3 für 2 *
Unter anderem enthaltene Filme:
- Bad Boys for Life
- Phantastische Tierwesen 2
- Atomic Blonde
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw
- Birds of Prey
- Godzilla 2
- Zombieland 2
- Spider-Man 1 und 2 im Doppelpack (die Tom Holland-Filme)
- Bloodshot
Physische Käufe: 4K- und Ultra-HD-Blu-rays - 2 für 35 Euro *
Unter anderem enthaltene Filme:
- Godzilla 2
- Kong: Skull Island
- Blade Runner
- Mad Max: Fury Road
- Ready Player One
- The Dark Knight
- Batman v Superman
- Matrix (remastered)
Physische Käufe: 2 Blu-rays für 15 Euro *
Unter anderem enthaltene Filme:
- Bohemian Rapsody
- Aquaman
- Bad Times at the El Royal
- Alita: Battle Angel
Physische Käufe: 3 DVDs für 15 Euro *
Unter anderem enthaltene Filme:
- Bohemian Rapsody
- Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw
- 1917
- Aquaman
- Amazon bietet einen Gratis PL5 Lautsprecher beim Kauf eines teilnehmenden LG 55 Zoll OLEDCX9 TVs an - Zum Angebot *
- Der Händler gibt zudem einen Gratis PL2 Lautsprecher beim Kauf eines teilnehmenden LG NanoCell TVs aus - Zum Angebot *
- Hier gibt es außerdem eine ganze Seite mit Kombinationsangeboten zu Fernsehern und Wandhalterungen - Zum Angebot *
- Zusätzlich bietet Amazon Soundsysteme, also Soundbars und Surroundsysteme zu günstigeren Preisen - Zum Angebot *
