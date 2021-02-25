Prügel-Inferno Godzilla vs. Kong: 3 Mega-Blockbuster gehören zum MonsterVerse - jetzt bei Amazon günstiger

Mit Godzilla vs. Kong steht der gewaltigste Blockbuster des Jahres vor der Tür. Zur Vorbereitung könnt ihr euch die direkten Vorgänger jetzt im Angebot bei Amazon zulegen.

Godzilla vs. Kong ist der vorläufige Höhepunkt des MonsterVerse, das seit 2014 besteht, Gegründet von Godzilla. Insgesamt existieren in dem diesem Monster-Universum jetzt 3 Filme und alle 3 Filme kriegt ihr derzeit günstiger im Rahmen der Popcorn-Woche bei Amazon.

Im Doppelpack sparen: Kong: Skull Island und Godzilla 2 auf 4K-Blu-ray

Kombinationsangebot 2 für 35 Euro *: Einzeln kosten die 4K-Blu-rays der beiden Blockbuster jeweils knapp 22 Euro. Ihr spart jetzt also 9 Euro, wenn ihr den bildgewaltigen Doppelpack schnürt. Das Angebot gilt noch bis zum 28. Februar.

Der erste Teil Godzilla existiert leider noch nicht als 4K-Blu-ray. Er ist aber Teil des Kombinationsangebots "Blu-rays 3 für 2" bei Amazon - ihr findet die Details weiter unten.



Wann kommt Godzilla vs. Kong ins Kino?

Godzilla vs. Kong kommt bereits am 25. März 2021 im Kino, sofern die deutschen Kinos dann wieder geöffnet haben. Die Regie führt Adam Wingard (You're Next).

Die Popcorn-Woche bei Amazon: Was genau ist das?

Diese Aktion richtet sich ausdrücklich an Filmfans und alles, was sie brauchen. Entsprechend sehen auch die einzelnen Angebots-Inseln aus: Sie reichen von Fernsehern, Soundbars bis zu Kombinationsangeboten von Blu-rays.



Popcorn-Woche bei Amazon: Die Angebotssparten im Überblick

Digital-Käufe: Film-Meisterwerke für 3,98 Euro *

Unter anderem enthaltene Filme:

Jurassic World 2

Fast and Furious 8

Godzilla 2: King of Monsters

Ready Player One

Hacksaw Ridge

Physische Käufe: DVDs und Blu-rays - 3 für 2 *

Unter anderem enthaltene Filme:



Bad Boys for Life

Phantastische Tierwesen 2

Atomic Blonde

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw

Birds of Prey

Godzilla 2

Zombieland 2

Spider-Man 1 und 2 im Doppelpack (die Tom Holland-Filme)

Bloodshot

Physische Käufe: 4K- und Ultra-HD-Blu-rays - 2 für 35 Euro *

Unter anderem enthaltene Filme:



Godzilla 2

Kong: Skull Island

Blade Runner

Mad Max: Fury Road

Ready Player One

The Dark Knight

Batman v Superman

Matrix (remastered)

Physische Käufe: 2 Blu-rays für 15 Euro *

Unter anderem enthaltene Filme:



Bohemian Rapsody

Aquaman

Bad Times at the El Royal

Alita: Battle Angel

Physische Käufe: 3 DVDs für 15 Euro *

Unter anderem enthaltene Filme:



Bohemian Rapsody

Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw



1917

Aquaman

Amazon bietet einen Gratis PL5 Lautsprecher beim Kauf eines teilnehmenden LG 55 Zoll OLEDCX9 TVs an

Der Händler gibt zudem einen Gratis PL2 Lautsprecher beim Kauf eines teilnehmenden LG NanoCell TVs aus

Hier gibt es außerdem eine ganze Seite mit Kombinationsangeboten zu Fernsehern und Wandhalterungen

Zusätzlich bietet Amazon Soundsysteme, also Soundbars und Surroundsysteme zu günstigeren Preisen

Technik-Käufe: Kombinationsangeboten mit großer Spar-Spanne

