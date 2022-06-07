Spider-Man: No Way Home wird "bester Film des Jahres" – und muss trotzdem 2 überraschende Niederlagen einstecken

Die traditionelle Award-Saison ist längst vorbei. Dennoch fand am Wochenende eine weitere große Preisverleihung im Film und Serienbereich statt. Die MTV Movie & TV Awards gingen zum 30. Mal in Los Angeles über die Bühne und zeichneten die besten Filme und Serien des Jahres aus, allen voran Spider-Man: No Way Home.
- Jetzt im Heimkino: Spider-Man: No Way Home auf Blu-ray, DVD und in 4K *
Der Marvel-Überflieger, der drei Spidey-Generationen zusammenführt, triumphierte in der Königskategorie. Wurde er bei den Oscars 2022 nicht einmal für den Besten Film nominiert, bringt er die Trophäe bei den MTV Movie & TV Awards mit einer weiteren Auszeichnung nach Hause: Tom Holland konnte sich als Bester Hauptdarsteller durchsetzen, wie der Hollywood Reporter zusammenfasst.
Hier könnt ihr den Trailer zu Spider-Man: No Way Homes schauen:
Spider-Man: No Way Home war insgesamt in sieben Kategorien nominiert. Besonders überraschend sind zwei Niederlagen: Der Beste Bösewicht ging ausgerechnet an Daniel Radcliffe für seine Darbietung in der Abenteuerkomödie The Lost City, während der HBO-Hit Euphoria den Besten Kampf für sich verbuchen konnte. Gerade bei einem ikonischen Schurken wie Willem Dafoes Green Goblin kam das unerwartet.
Alle Auszeichnungen bei den MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022
Nachfolgend ihr sämtliche Auszeichnungen bei den MTV Movie & TV Awards in der Übersicht. Die Gewinnerfilme bzw. -serien haben wir hervorgehoben.
Best Movie
- Dune
- Scream
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
- The Adam Project
- The Batman
Best Show
- Euphoria
- Inventing Anna
- Loki
- Squid Game
- Ted Lasso
- Yellowstone
Best Pormance in a Movie
- Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
- Robert Pattinson – The Batman
- Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
- Timothée Chalamet – Dune
- Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Performance in a Show
- Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
- Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
- Lily James – Pam & Tommy
- Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
- Zendaya – Euphoria
Best Hero
- Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
- Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
- Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
- Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Villain
- Colin Farrell – The Batman
- Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City
- James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills
- Victoria Pedretti – You
- Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Kiss
- Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria
- Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris
- Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever
- Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman
- Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Comedic Performance
- Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
- John Cena – Peacemaker
- Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever
- Megan Stalter – Hacks
- Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy
Breakthrough Performance
- Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
- Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Hoyeon – Squid Game
- Sophia Di Martino – Loki
Best Fight
- Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow
- Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria
- Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy
- Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Most Frightened Performance
- Jenna Ortega – Scream
- Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills
- Mia Goth – X
- Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place: Part II
- Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978
Best Team
- Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
- Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
- Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
- The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
- The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
Here for the Hookup
- Euphoria
- Never Have I Ever
- Pam & Tommy
- Sex/Life
- Sex Lives of College Girls
Best Song
- "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" – Jennifer Hudson / Respect
- "Just Look Up" – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up
- "Little Star" – Dominic Fike / Euphoria
- "On My Way (Marry Me)" – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me
- "We Don’t Talk About Bruno" – Encanto cast / Encanto
Best Musical Moment
- "Wrecking Ball" – Bridgerton
- "Million to One" – Cinderella
- "The Moment of Truth" – Cobra Kai
- "Dynamite" – Emily in Paris
- "We Don’t Talk About Bruno" – Encanto
- "Holding Out For a Hero" – Euphoria
- "Dance With Me" – Heartstopper
- "Rose Song" – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- "Disco Fever" – House of Gucci
- "Original Score" – Halo
- "Downtown" – Last Night in Soho
- "Do Ya Wanna Taste It?" – Peacemaker
- "Therapy" – Tick, Tick…Boom!
- "Nobody Like U" – Turning Red
- "America" – West Side Story
- "This Is How We Do It" – Yellowjackets
Und hier kommen alle Auszeichnungen im Unscripted-Bereich.
Best Docu-Reality Series
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
- Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
- Selling Sunset
- Summer House
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Best Competition Series
- American Idol
- Dancing With the Stars
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
- The Masked Singer
Best Lifestyle Show
- Bar Rescue
- Dr. Pimple Popper
- Making It
- Selena + Chef
- Queer Eye
Best New Unscripted Series
- Hart to Heart
- Teen Mom: Family Reunion
- The D’Amelio Show
- The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
- Queen of the Universe
Best Reality Star
- Chris "CT" Tamburello – The Challenge
- Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset
- Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House
- Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey
- Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14
Best Reality Romance
- Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – Bachelor in Paradise
- Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
- Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
- Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules
- Yandy & Mendeecees – Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Best Talk/Topical Show
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
- The Drew Barrymore Show
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Best Host
- Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God’s Honest Truth
- Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef
- Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
- Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness
- RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Breakthrough Social Star
- Bella Poarch – @bellapoarch on TikTok
- Benito Skinner – @bennydrama7 on Instagram
- Caleb Hearon – @calebsaysthings on Twitter
- Khaby Lame – @khabylame on TikTok
- Megan Stalter – @megstalter on Instagram
Best Fight
- Bosco vs. Lady Camden – RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight – The Real Housewives of Potomac
- Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset
- Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House
- Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Best Reality Return
- Bethenny Frankel – The Big Shot With Bethenny
- Kylie Sonique Love – RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
- Paris Hilton – Cooking With Paris & Paris in Love
- Sher – Ex on the Beach
- Tami Roman – The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles
Best Documentary
- Janet Jackson
- Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
- Oasis Knebworth 1996
- Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)
- The Beatles: Get Back
*Bei dem Link zum Angebot von Amazon handelt es sich um einen sogenannten Affiliate-Link. Bei einem Kauf über diesen Link erhalten wir eine Provision.
Spielen für euch die MTV Movie & TV Awards eine wichtige Rolle?