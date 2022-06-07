Spider-Man: No Way Home wird "bester Film des Jahres" – und muss trotzdem 2 überraschende Niederlagen einstecken

07.06.2022 - 13:00 Uhr
Bei den MTV Movie & Awards konnte Spider-Man: No Way Home die Auszeichnung als Bester Film abräumen. Trotzdem musste der Marvel-Blockbuster mehrere überraschende Niederlagen einstecken.

Die traditionelle Award-Saison ist längst vorbei. Dennoch fand am Wochenende eine weitere große Preisverleihung im Film und Serienbereich statt. Die MTV Movie & TV Awards gingen zum 30. Mal in Los Angeles über die Bühne und zeichneten die besten Filme und Serien des Jahres aus, allen voran Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Der Marvel-Überflieger, der drei Spidey-Generationen zusammenführt, triumphierte in der Königskategorie. Wurde er bei den Oscars 2022 nicht einmal für den Besten Film nominiert, bringt er die Trophäe bei den MTV Movie & TV Awards mit einer weiteren Auszeichnung nach Hause: Tom Holland konnte sich als Bester Hauptdarsteller durchsetzen, wie der Hollywood Reporter  zusammenfasst.

Hier könnt ihr den Trailer zu Spider-Man: No Way Homes schauen:

Spider-Man: No Way Home - Trailer (Deutsch) HD
Abspielen

Spider-Man: No Way Home war insgesamt in sieben Kategorien nominiert. Besonders überraschend sind zwei Niederlagen: Der Beste Bösewicht ging ausgerechnet an Daniel Radcliffe für seine Darbietung in der Abenteuerkomödie The Lost City, während der HBO-Hit Euphoria den Besten Kampf für sich verbuchen konnte. Gerade bei einem ikonischen Schurken wie Willem Dafoes Green Goblin kam das unerwartet.

Alle Auszeichnungen bei den MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

Nachfolgend ihr sämtliche Auszeichnungen bei den MTV Movie & TV Awards in der Übersicht. Die Gewinnerfilme bzw. -serien haben wir hervorgehoben.

Best Movie

  • Dune
  • Scream
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home
  • The Adam Project
  • The Batman

Best Show

  • Euphoria
  • Inventing Anna
  • Loki
  • Squid Game
  • Ted Lasso
  • Yellowstone

Best Pormance in a Movie

  • Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
  • Robert Pattinson – The Batman
  • Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
  • Timothée Chalamet – Dune
  • Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Performance in a Show

  • Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
  • Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
  • Lily James – Pam & Tommy
  • Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
  • Zendaya – Euphoria

Best Hero

  • Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
  • Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
  • Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
  • Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Villain

  • Colin Farrell – The Batman
  • Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City
  • James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills
  • Victoria Pedretti – You
  • Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Kiss

  • Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria
  • Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris
  • Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever
  • Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman
  • Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Comedic Performance

  • Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
  • John Cena – Peacemaker
  • Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever
  • Megan Stalter – Hacks
  • Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy

Breakthrough Performance

  • Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
  • Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
  • Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
  • Hoyeon – Squid Game
  • Sophia Di Martino – Loki

Best Fight

  • Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow
  • Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria
  • Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy
  • Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Most Frightened Performance

  • Jenna Ortega – Scream
  • Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills
  • Mia Goth – X
  • Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place: Part II
  • Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978

Best Team

  • Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
  • Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
  • The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
  • The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

Here for the Hookup

  • Euphoria
  • Never Have I Ever
  • Pam & Tommy
  • Sex/Life
  • Sex Lives of College Girls

Best Song

  • "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" – Jennifer Hudson / Respect
  • "Just Look Up" – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up
  • "Little Star" – Dominic Fike / Euphoria
  • "On My Way (Marry Me)" – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me
  • "We Don’t Talk About Bruno" – Encanto cast / Encanto

Best Musical Moment

  • "Wrecking Ball" – Bridgerton
  • "Million to One" – Cinderella
  • "The Moment of Truth" – Cobra Kai
  • "Dynamite" – Emily in Paris
  • "We Don’t Talk About Bruno" – Encanto
  • "Holding Out For a Hero" – Euphoria
  • "Dance With Me" – Heartstopper
  • "Rose Song" – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
  • "Disco Fever" – House of Gucci
  • "Original Score" – Halo
  • "Downtown" – Last Night in Soho
  • "Do Ya Wanna Taste It?" – Peacemaker
  • "Therapy" – Tick, Tick…Boom!
  • "Nobody Like U" – Turning Red
  • "America" – West Side Story
  • "This Is How We Do It" – Yellowjackets

Und hier kommen alle Auszeichnungen im Unscripted-Bereich.

Best Docu-Reality Series

  • Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
  • Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
  • Selling Sunset
  • Summer House
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Best Competition Series

  • American Idol
  • Dancing With the Stars
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
  • The Masked Singer

Best Lifestyle Show

  • Bar Rescue
  • Dr. Pimple Popper
  • Making It
  • Selena + Chef
  • Queer Eye

Best New Unscripted Series

  • Hart to Heart
  • Teen Mom: Family Reunion
  • The D’Amelio Show
  • The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
  • Queen of the Universe

Best Reality Star

  • Chris "CT" Tamburello – The Challenge
  • Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset
  • Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House
  • Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey
  • Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14

Best Reality Romance

  • Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – Bachelor in Paradise
  • Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
  • Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
  • Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules
  • Yandy & Mendeecees – Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Best Talk/Topical Show

  • The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
  • The Drew Barrymore Show
  • The Kelly Clarkson Show
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
  • The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Best Host

  • Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God’s Honest Truth
  • Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef
  • Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
  • Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness
  • RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Breakthrough Social Star

  • Bella Poarch – @bellapoarch on TikTok
  • Benito Skinner – @bennydrama7 on Instagram
  • Caleb Hearon – @calebsaysthings on Twitter
  • Khaby Lame – @khabylame on TikTok
  • Megan Stalter – @megstalter on Instagram

Best Fight

  • Bosco vs. Lady Camden – RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight – The Real Housewives of Potomac
  • Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset
  • Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House
  • Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Best Reality Return

  • Bethenny Frankel – The Big Shot With Bethenny
  • Kylie Sonique Love – RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
  • Paris Hilton – Cooking With Paris & Paris in Love
  • Sher – Ex on the Beach
  • Tami Roman – The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

Best Documentary

  • Janet Jackson
  • Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
  • Oasis Knebworth 1996
  • Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)
  • The Beatles: Get Back

Spielen für euch die MTV Movie & TV Awards eine wichtige Rolle?

