Jetzt bei Amazon Prime: Alle 64 neuen Filme und Serien der Woche

Paddington
© Studiocanal/Amazon Prime
Paddington
Moviepilot Team
NeonFox Alexander Börste
folgen
du folgst
entfolgen
Mehr als fünf Dutzend Filme und Serien sind diese Woche neu bei Amazon Prime Video. Wir geben euch einen Überblick darüber, worauf ihr euch freuen könnt.

In dieser Woche hält Amazon Prime gleich eine ganze Großladung neuer Filme und Serien bereit. Darauf erstmal ein Marmeladenbrot mit Paddington. Beim Streamingdienst ist der Film von 2014 rund um den bekannten Bären aus Peru ab dem 1. Februar im Programm. Drei Jahre später erschien übrigens die Fortsetzung und damit der zweite Kinofilm basierend auf der von Michael Bond erschaffenen Buchfigur.

Seriengucker können noch am selben Tag ein üppiges Gegenprogramm wählen. Alle zwei Staffeln der vielgelobten Fernsehadaption The Handmaid's Tale könnt ihr euch dann nämlich ebenfalls ansehen. Die dystopische Dramaserie aus dem Hause Hulu basiert auf dem gleichnamigen Roman aus der Feder von Margaret Atwood.

Nachfolgend findet ihr eine Übersicht über alle neuen Filme und Serien bei Amazon Prime dieser Woche.

Alle neuen Filme bei Amazon Prime diese Woche

The Handmaid's Tale
© Hulu

Alle neuen Serien bei Amazon Prime diese Woche

Viele neue Filme und Serien bei Amazon Prime: Was schaut ihr euch an?

Vorheriger Artikel:
Vikings Staffel 6 nervt mit dem aufgeblasenen Rätsel um Floki
Moviepilot Team
NeonFox Alexander Börste
folgen
du folgst
entfolgen
Themen:
USA
Deutschland
Amazon Prime Video
VOD-Anbieter
Film
Fernsehserie
Dystopie
Bär
Romanverfilmung
Film
Serie
VOD
Weitere Artikel aus Januar 2020
Das könnte Dich interessieren

Aktuelle News

Terminator 5 bei ProSieben: Einer der schlechtesten Teile der Reihe im Free-TV
Neu auf Netflix: Diese 32 Filme und Serien retten euer Wochenende
10
6
Netflix versteht Teenie-Serien und Sex Education ist der neuste Beweis
Deine Meinung zum Artikel Jetzt bei Amazon Prime: Alle 64 neuen Filme und Serien der Woche
Ab 6. Februar im Kino!Coma
5170b46a7df34ec7aff3e9cfcbf9e34d