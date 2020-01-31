Jetzt bei Amazon Prime: Alle 64 neuen Filme und Serien der Woche

In dieser Woche hält Amazon Prime gleich eine ganze Großladung neuer Filme und Serien bereit. Darauf erstmal ein Marmeladenbrot mit Paddington. Beim Streamingdienst ist der Film von 2014 rund um den bekannten Bären aus Peru ab dem 1. Februar im Programm. Drei Jahre später erschien übrigens die Fortsetzung und damit der zweite Kinofilm basierend auf der von Michael Bond erschaffenen Buchfigur.
Seriengucker können noch am selben Tag ein üppiges Gegenprogramm wählen. Alle zwei Staffeln der vielgelobten Fernsehadaption The Handmaid's Tale könnt ihr euch dann nämlich ebenfalls ansehen. Die dystopische Dramaserie aus dem Hause Hulu basiert auf dem gleichnamigen Roman aus der Feder von Margaret Atwood.
Nachfolgend findet ihr eine Übersicht über alle neuen Filme und Serien bei Amazon Prime dieser Woche.
Alle neuen Filme bei Amazon Prime diese Woche
- ab sofort: Prospect
- ab sofort: Frantz
- ab sofort: Das Mädchen Wadjda
- ab sofort: Monster Island - Kampf der Giganten
- ab sofort: Tödliche Ferien
- ab sofort: Bodycount
- ab sofort: My West
- ab sofort: Der Model-Killer
- ab sofort: Die Todesschlucht von Arizona
- ab sofort: Deep Core - Die Erde brennt
- ab sofort: 5 Jahre Leben
- ab sofort: Alexander der Kreuzritter
- ab sofort: Der lange Ritt nach Westen
- ab sofort: Ein Kerl wie Dynamit
- ab sofort: Gunbus - Skybandits
- ab sofort: Chori Chori
- ab sofort: Kalle wird Bürgermeister
- ab sofort: Ed Kemper - Mein Freund, der Killer
- ab sofort: Prem Kahani
- ab sofort: Die Rache des Halbbluts
- ab sofort: Texas - Kampf um die Freiheit
- ab sofort: Die Befreiung von Auschwitz
- ab sofort: Anokhi Ada
- ab sofort: Badal
- ab sofort: Gott ist nicht Tot - Ein Licht in der Dunkelheit
- ab sofort: The Adventures of Aladdin
- ab sofort: The Veteran
- ab sofort: Stones In Exile
- ab sofort: The Rolling Stones: Totally Stripped
- ab sofort: Trans Bavaria
- ab sofort: Dino Ki Dulhaniya
- ab sofort: Gestorben wird morgen
- ab sofort: My All-American
- ab sofort: The Skeptic - Das teuflische Haus
- ab sofort: Die verkaufte Unschuld
- ab sofort: Wir sind jung. Wir sind stark.
- ab sofort: Warbirds - Drachen des Todes
- ab sofort: Remains of the Walking Dead
- ab sofort: Separation City
- ab sofort: Survival - Überlebe... wenn du kannst!
- ab sofort: Günter Wallraff - Ganz unten
- ab sofort: Karate Tiger 3 - Der Kickboxer
- ab sofort: Cotton Club
- ab sofort: L.O.R.D. Legend of Ravaging Dynasties
- ab sofort: Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow
- ab sofort: Crossworlds - Dimension der Unendlichkeit
- ab sofort: Little Monsters
- ab sofort: The Tempest - Der Sturm
- ab sofort: Der Panther wird gehetzt
- ab sofort: Marcus - Der Gladiator von Rom
- ab sofort: König Salomons Schatz
- ab sofort: Kiltro - Fass sie an und du stirbst!
- ab 01.02.: Asterix & Obelix gegen Caesar
- ab 01.02.: Paddington
- ab 02.02.: Angry Birds - Der Film
Alle neuen Serien bei Amazon Prime diese Woche
- ab sofort: Profiling Paris - Staffel 3-5
- ab sofort: Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer - Staffel 1
- ab sofort: Flashpoint - Das Spezialkommando - Staffel 1, 3-5
- ab sofort: Booba - Staffel 2
- ab sofort: Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal - Staffel 2
- ab sofort: Welcome to Sweden - Staffel 1
- ab sofort: Crossbones - Staffel 1
- ab sofort: Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell - Staffel 1
- ab 01.02.: The Handmaid's Tale - Staffel 1-2
Viele neue Filme und Serien bei Amazon Prime: Was schaut ihr euch an?