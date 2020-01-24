Jetzt bei Amazon Prime: Alle 45 neuen Filme und Serien der Woche

Star Trek: Picard
© Amazon Prime
Star Trek: Picard
Amazon Prime begeht das Wochenende mit der neuen Science-Fiction-Serie Star Trek: Picard. Welche Filme, Serien und Shows diese Woche außerdem neu sind, erfahrt ihr hier.

Patrick Stewart ist zurück in einem der größten Science-Fiction-Franchises überhaupt. Mit Star Trek: Picard startet heute die neue Serie um den titelgebenden ehemaligen Kapitän des Raumschiffes Enterprise bei Amazon Prime. Doch dies ist nur einer von zahlreichen Neustarts der Woche beim Streaming-Anbieter.

Nachfolgend findet ihr eine Übersicht über alle neuen Filme, Serien und Shows bei Amazon Prime dieser Woche.

Alle neuen Filme bei Amazon Prime diese Woche

John Wick 3
© Concorde

Alle neuen Serien bei Amazon Prime diese Woche

Alle neuen Shows bei Amazon Prime diese Woche

  • ab sofort: André Rieu - And The Waltz Goes On

Der beste Start: Für Filmfreunde gibt es ein hand- und stichfestes Actionfest mit Keanu Reeves frisch zum Wochenausklang. Mit John Wick: Kapitel 3 steht ab sofort der dritte Teil der beliebten Auftragskillerreihe bei Amazon Prime zum Streamen bereit.

Was schaut ihr demnächst bei Amazon Prime?

