Jetzt bei Amazon Prime: Alle 45 neuen Filme und Serien der Woche

Patrick Stewart ist zurück in einem der größten Science-Fiction-Franchises überhaupt. Mit Star Trek: Picard startet heute die neue Serie um den titelgebenden ehemaligen Kapitän des Raumschiffes Enterprise bei Amazon Prime. Doch dies ist nur einer von zahlreichen Neustarts der Woche beim Streaming-Anbieter.
Nachfolgend findet ihr eine Übersicht über alle neuen Filme, Serien und Shows bei Amazon Prime dieser Woche.
Alle neuen Filme bei Amazon Prime diese Woche
- ab sofort: John Wick: Kapitel 3
- ab sofort: Generation Wealth
- ab sofort: The Brits Are Coming - Diamanten-Coup in Hollywood
- ab sofort: Depeche Mode: Spirits in the Forest
- ab sofort: Die Hölle von Korea
- ab sofort: Welcome to Norway
- ab sofort: Life-Snatcher
- ab sofort: Nomaden des Himmels
- ab sofort: Secrets & Sins - Geheimnisse aus der Vorstadt
- ab sofort: Raumschiff Alpha
- ab sofort: Tag ohne Ende
- ab sofort: Anastasia
- ab sofort: Roadhouse 66
- ab sofort: Story of Eva
- ab sofort: Liebesgrüße aus Tirol
- ab sofort: Brennende Erde
- ab sofort: American Black Beauty
- ab sofort: Inglourious Indonesians Bastards - Merah Putih
- ab sofort: Dirty Sky
- ab sofort: In 30 Tagen berühmt
- ab sofort: Diving Into the Unknown
- ab sofort: 1000 Yards zwischen Leben und Tod
- ab sofort: Khazanchi
- ab sofort: Ebbies Bluff
- ab sofort: Uran Khatola
- ab sofort: The Wonderbeats - King of Beat
- ab sofort: Ratan
- ab sofort: Sikandar
- ab sofort: Das Gold von Texas
- ab sofort: Kampf am roten Fluss
- ab sofort: Gott verhüte!
- ab sofort: Der Schrei der schwarzen Wölfe
- ab sofort: Standschütze Bruggler
- ab sofort: Blau blüht der Enzian
- ab sofort: Alle meine Lieben
- ab sofort: Nagin
- ab sofort: Heisses Pflaster Köln
- ab 25.01.: Was Männer wollen
Alle neuen Serien bei Amazon Prime diese Woche
- ab sofort: Star Trek: Picard
- ab sofort: Lexx - The Darkzone, staffel 2-3
- ab sofort: Die vergessene Armee, Staffel 1
- ab sofort: Lebenslinien, staffel 1
- ab sofort: Sensitive Skin, Staffel 1
- ab 25.01.: This Is Us, staffel 3
Alle neuen Shows bei Amazon Prime diese Woche
- ab sofort: André Rieu - And The Waltz Goes On
Der beste Start: Für Filmfreunde gibt es ein hand- und stichfestes Actionfest mit Keanu Reeves frisch zum Wochenausklang. Mit John Wick: Kapitel 3 steht ab sofort der dritte Teil der beliebten Auftragskillerreihe bei Amazon Prime zum Streamen bereit.
