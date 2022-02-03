Von Ryan Reynolds bis Henry Cavill: Netflix vereint im Mega-Filmtrailer 85 Prozent von Hollywood

2022 wird ein Jahr großer Netflix-Blockbuster. Wie der Streaming-Dienst in einem Mega-Trailer zeigt, sind Stars wie Ryan Reynolds, Daniel Craig und Henry Cavill dabei.

Wie bereits für 2021 mit Gal Gadot und Dwayne Johnson haut Netflix auch für dieses Jahr einen Mega-Trailer für all seine großen Blockbuster raus. Mit dabei sind gefühlte 85 Prozent von Hollywood: Von Ryan Reynolds über Henry Cavill bis zu Daniel Craig scheint zumindest auf männlicher Seite jeder dabei zu sein, der Rang und Namen hat.

Mega-Netflix-Trailer: Sci-Fi mit Ryan Reynolds, Sherlock-Action mit Henry Cavill

Zu den Höhepunkten des Jahres gehören dabei etwa die Sci-Fi-Komödie The Adam Project mit Reynolds oder Cavills zweiter Sherlock-Auftritt an Millie Bobby Browns Seite in Enola Holmes 2.

Netflix Filmvorschau 2022 - Trailer (Deutsche UT) HD

Darüber hinaus werden wir Ryan Gosling in The Gray Man sehen. Es handelt sich um einen Actionfilm der Marvel-Gurus Joe und Anthony Russo. Ein absolutes Schmankerl gibt es dann noch ganz am Ende des Mega-Trailers: James Bond-Darsteller Daniel Craig kehrt als eigenwilliger Ermittler in Knives Out 2 zurück.

Hier haben wir für euch alle schon feststehenden Netflix-Filme 2022 nach Genres sortiert:

Auf welchen Netflix-Blockbuster freut ihr euch 2022 am meisten?