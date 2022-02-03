Von Ryan Reynolds bis Henry Cavill: Netflix vereint im Mega-Filmtrailer 85 Prozent von Hollywood

Wie bereits für 2021 mit Gal Gadot und Dwayne Johnson haut Netflix auch für dieses Jahr einen Mega-Trailer für all seine großen Blockbuster raus. Mit dabei sind gefühlte 85 Prozent von Hollywood: Von Ryan Reynolds über Henry Cavill bis zu Daniel Craig scheint zumindest auf männlicher Seite jeder dabei zu sein, der Rang und Namen hat.
Mega-Netflix-Trailer: Sci-Fi mit Ryan Reynolds, Sherlock-Action mit Henry Cavill
Zu den Höhepunkten des Jahres gehören dabei etwa die Sci-Fi-Komödie The Adam Project mit Reynolds oder Cavills zweiter Sherlock-Auftritt an Millie Bobby Browns Seite in Enola Holmes 2.
Darüber hinaus werden wir Ryan Gosling in The Gray Man sehen. Es handelt sich um einen Actionfilm der Marvel-Gurus Joe und Anthony Russo. Ein absolutes Schmankerl gibt es dann noch ganz am Ende des Mega-Trailers: James Bond-Darsteller Daniel Craig kehrt als eigenwilliger Ermittler in Knives Out 2 zurück.
Hier haben wir für euch alle schon feststehenden Netflix-Filme 2022 nach Genres sortiert:
Action und Sci-Fi-Filme bei Netflix 2022
- Athena Carter
- Day Shift
- Enola Holmes 2
- The Gray Man
- Interceptor
- The Mother
- The Mothership
- Escape from Spiderhead
- They Cloned Tyrone
Komödien bei Netflix 2022
- The Bubble
- Knives Out 2
- Me Time
- Metal Lords
- Senior Year
- The Takedown
- Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming
- You People
Drama bei Netflix 2022
- A Jazzman’s Blues
- Against the Ice
- Im Westen nichts Neues
- Blonde
- The Good Nurse
- Hustle
- Luckiest Girl Alive
- Die Täuschung
- The Pale Blue Eye
- Rustin
- Spaceman
- The Swimmers
- White Noise
- The Wonder
Horror und Thriller bei Netflix 2022
- Black Crab
- Verlorene Liebe
- Choose or Die
- End of the Road
- The Inheritance
- Monkey Man
- Mr. Harrigan's Phone
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre
- The Weekend Away
- Windfall
Familienfilme bei Netflix 2022
- 13: The Musical
- Boo!
- Ivy & Bean
- Matilda
- Rescued by Ruby
- The School for Good and Evil
- Slumberland
- Wie Jodi über sich hinauswuchs 2
- We Have A Ghost
Animationsfilme und Anime bei Netflix 2022
- Apollo 10 1/2
- Childhood Bubble (Anime)
- Drifting Home (Anime)
- Pinocchio
- My Father’s Dragon
- The Sea Beast
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (Anime)
- Wendell and Wild
- Along for the Ride
- Don't Blame Karma!
- Falling for Christmas
- Lady Chatterley’s Lover
- Love in the Villa
- The Noel Diary
Liebesfilme bei Netflix 2022
- A Perfect Pairing
- Persuasion
- Purple Hearts
- The Royal Treatment
- Through My Window - Ich sehe nur dich
Auf welchen Netflix-Blockbuster freut ihr euch 2022 am meisten?