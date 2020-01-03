Neu bei Netflix: Diese 62 Filme und Serien retten euer Wochenende

Das neue Jahr beginnt mit einer Streamingwelle. Da Netflix mehr als 60 neue FIlme und Serien veröffentlicht hat, seid ihr für das erste Wochenende von 2020 bestens gerüstet.
Vor allem Serienfans dürften sich über den Neuzugang Vikings freuen. Bislang gab's die nordische Kost auf Amazon zu streamen, jetzt stellt auch Netflix die ersten fünf Staffeln zur Verfügung.
Wer dagegen Kino-Feeling im Wohnzimmer sucht, wird unter anderem mit Logan fündig. Der Abschiedsfilm von Hugh Jackman als Wolverine ist einer der besten im X-Men-Universum. Und die Bourne-Reihe und die Jurassic Park-Trilogie sorgt für nicht weniger gute Unterhaltung.
Alle neuen Filme bei Netflix diese Woche
- ab sofort: Ghost Stories
-
ab sofort: Freddy vs. Jason
-
ab sofort: 10 Cloverfield Lane
-
ab sofort: Die Bourne Identität
- ab sofort: Die Bourne Verschwörung
- ab sofort: Das Bourne Ultimatum
- ab sofort: Das Bourne Vermächtnis
- ab sofort: Mamma Mia!
- ab sofort: Jurassic Park
- ab sofort: Vergessene Welt - Jurassic Park
-
ab sofort: Jurassic Park III
- ab sofort: Event Horizon - Am Rande des Universums
- ab sofort: Legend of Tarzan
- ab sofort: Friday
- ab sofort: Cinderella Story
- ab sofort: Was Mädchen wollen
- ab sofort: Fifty Shades of Black
-
ab sofort: Friedhof der Kuscheltiere
- ab sofort: Pokémon - Der Film: Die Macht in uns
- ab sofort: Karate Kid IV - Die nächste Generation
- ab sofort: Der Krieg des Charlie Wilson
-
ab sofort: Oddbods
- ab sofort: Harold & Kumar - Flucht aus Guantanamo
- ab sofort: Friday Night Lights - Touchdown am Freitag
- ab sofort: Antikörper
- ab sofort: Agent ohne Namen
- ab sofort: Schutzengel
- ab sofort: Last Man Standing
- ab sofort: Salt
- ab sofort: Birth of the Dragon
- ab sofort: 2 Millionen Dollar Trinkgeld
- ab sofort: South Park - Der Film
- ab sofort: Facing The Giants
- ab sofort: Das Haus am See
- ab sofort: Die Erfindung der Wahrheit
- ab sofort: Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
-
ab sofort:
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider 2 - Die Wiege des Lebens
- ab sofort: Bibi & Tina - Der Film
- ab sofort: Bibi & Tina - Voll verhext
- ab sofort: Bibi & Tina - Mädchen gegen Jungs
- ab sofort: Bibi & Tina - Tohuwabohu total!
- ab sofort: Die Goonies
- ab sofort: Logan - The Wolverine
- ab sofort: Explained: Sex
- ab sofort: Alle Sommersprossen der Welt
Alle neuen Serien bei Netflix diese Woche
- ab sofort: Messiah
- ab sofort: Drogen im Visier - Staffel 6
- ab sofort: Spinning Out
-
ab sofort: Thieves of The Wood
-
ab sofort: Mein Nachbar
- ab sofort: Haikyu!! Karasuno High School vs Shiratorizawa Academy
- ab sofort: The Circle
- ab sofort: Power Rangers Beast Morphers
- ab sofort: Yu-Gi-Oh! - Staffel 4
- ab sofort: Yu-Gi-Oh! - Staffel 5
- ab sofort: The Big Bang Theory - Staffel 12
- ab sofort: Vikings - Staffel 1-5
- ab sofort: Jan de Lichte und seine Bande
- ab sofort: Anne with an E - Staffel 3
-
ab sofort: Inui
-
ab sofort: Labaule & Erben
- 04.01.20: Tut Tut Cory Flitzer
Unsere besondere Empfehlung bei Netflix
Acht Jahre nach dem Überraschungserfolg Cloverfield brachte J.J. Abrams ohne jede Vorwarnung plötzlich einen Nachfolger heraus. Und der übertraf den Erstling auch noch.
Die Überschneidungen von 10 Cloverfield Lane und Teil Eins sind zwar sehr gering, doch das minimalistische Kammerspiel mit John Goodman und Mary Elizabeth Winstead besticht trotzdem durch seine ungeheure Spannung. Ein gelungenes Regiedebüt von Dan Trachtenberg, der zuvor mit dem Portal-Fanfilm auf YouTube auf sich aufmerksam machte.
Was schaut ihr dieses Wochenend bei Netflix?