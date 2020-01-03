Neu bei Netflix: Diese 62 Filme und Serien retten euer Wochenende

Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park
Netflix belohnt seine Abonnenten mit zahlreichen frischen Inhalten zum neuen Jahr. Wir präsentieren euch alle neuen Filme und Serien für euer Wochenende.

Das neue Jahr beginnt mit einer Streamingwelle. Da Netflix mehr als 60 neue FIlme und Serien veröffentlicht hat, seid ihr für das erste Wochenende von 2020 bestens gerüstet.

Vor allem Serienfans dürften sich über den Neuzugang Vikings freuen. Bislang gab's die nordische Kost auf Amazon zu streamen, jetzt stellt auch Netflix die ersten fünf Staffeln zur Verfügung.

Wer dagegen Kino-Feeling im Wohnzimmer sucht, wird unter anderem mit Logan fündig. Der Abschiedsfilm von Hugh Jackman als Wolverine ist einer der besten im X-Men-Universum. Und die Bourne-Reihe und die Jurassic Park-Trilogie sorgt für nicht weniger gute Unterhaltung.

Alle neuen Filme bei Netflix diese Woche

Na hoffentlich habt ihr guten Netzempfang zum Streamen
© Paramount

Alle neuen Serien bei Netflix diese Woche

  • ab sofort: Messiah
  • ab sofort: Drogen im Visier - Staffel 6
  • ab sofort: Spinning Out
  • ab sofort: Thieves of The Wood
  • ab sofort: Mein Nachbar
  • ab sofort: Haikyu!! Karasuno High School vs Shiratorizawa Academy
  • ab sofort: The Circle
  • ab sofort: Power Rangers Beast Morphers
  • ab sofort: Yu-Gi-Oh! - Staffel 4
  • ab sofort: Yu-Gi-Oh! - Staffel 5
  • ab sofort: The Big Bang Theory - Staffel 12
  • ab sofort: Vikings - Staffel 1-5
  • ab sofort: Jan de Lichte und seine Bande
  • ab sofort: Anne with an E - Staffel 3
  • ab sofort: Inui
  • ab sofort: Labaule & Erben
  • 04.01.20: Tut Tut Cory Flitzer

Unsere besondere Empfehlung bei Netflix

Acht Jahre nach dem Überraschungserfolg Cloverfield brachte J.J. Abrams ohne jede Vorwarnung plötzlich einen Nachfolger heraus. Und der übertraf den Erstling auch noch.

Die Überschneidungen von 10 Cloverfield Lane und Teil Eins sind zwar sehr gering, doch das minimalistische Kammerspiel mit John Goodman und Mary Elizabeth Winstead besticht trotzdem durch seine ungeheure Spannung. Ein gelungenes Regiedebüt von Dan Trachtenberg, der zuvor mit dem Portal-Fanfilm auf YouTube auf sich aufmerksam machte.

Was schaut ihr dieses Wochenend bei Netflix?

