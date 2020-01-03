Jetzt bei Amazon Prime: Alle 75 neuen Filme und Serien der Woche

Ihr habt am ersten Wochenende des neuen Jahres noch nichts vor? Amazon Prime hat für die Zeit um und nach dem Jahreswechsel ein weitgefächertes Programm auf die Beine gestellt. Diese Woche erschienen gleich 75 neue Filme und Serien beim Streaming-Dienst des Online-Versandriesen.
Viel neuer Horror bei Amazon Prime
Darunter befinden sich 7 Teile der Slasher-Reihe Saw. Zu den namhaften Neuzugängen im Filmbereich gehören darüber hinaus u.a. die Katastrophenfilme World War Z mit Brad Pitt sowie Cloverfield des The Batman-Regisseurs Matt Reeves, der atmosphärische LA-Thriller Collateral, Steven Spielbergs München und Hugo Cabret von Martin Scorsese.
Derweil können sich Serienfans u.a. auf neuen Stoff zu South Park, Hawaii Five-0 und 9-1-1 freuen oder mit David Hasselhoff als Rettungsschwimmer Mitch Buchannon in die Baywatch-Vergangenheit reisen.
Alle neuen Filme bei Amazon Prime diese Woche
- ab sofort: Saw II
- ab sofort: Saw III
- ab sofort: Saw IV
- ab sofort: Saw V
- ab sofort: Saw VI
- ab sofort: Saw VII - Vollendung
- ab sofort: Bigfoot Junior
- ab sofort: Killer Island
- ab sofort: Cloverfield
- ab sofort: Tropic Thunder
- ab sofort: Der Sternwanderer
- ab sofort: Jack Reacher
- ab sofort: Der SpongeBob-Schwammkopf Film
- ab sofort: Madagascar 3 - Flucht durch Europa
- ab sofort: World War Z
- ab sofort: Collateral
- ab sofort: Ein unmoralisches Angebot
- ab sofort: The Core - Der innere Kern
- ab sofort: München
- ab sofort: School of Rock
- ab sofort: Hugo Cabret
- ab sofort: Duell - Enemy at the Gates
- ab sofort: Im Netz der Spinne
- ab sofort: Paycheck - Die Abrechnung
- ab sofort: Der Club der Teufelinnen
- ab sofort: Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
- ab sofort: Kingpin - Zwei Trottel auf der Bowlingbahn
- ab sofort: In meinem Himmel
- ab sofort: Türkisch für Anfänger - Der Film
- ab sofort: Das Hundehotel
- ab sofort: Jimmy Neutron - Der mutige Erfinder
- ab sofort: Twisted - Der erste Verdacht
- ab sofort: Old School - Wir lassen absolut nichts anbrennen
- ab sofort: Hardball
- ab sofort: Seabiscuit - Mit dem Willen zum Erfolg
- ab sofort: Die Reise der Pinguine
- ab sofort: Dreamgirls
- ab sofort: Ein Mann für alle Unfälle
- ab sofort: Hey Arnold! The Movie
- ab sofort: Hereditary - Das Vermächtnis
- ab sofort: Natürlich blond!
- ab sofort: Tully
- ab sofort: How to Be Single
- ab sofort: Wish Upon
- ab sofort: Letztendlich sind wir dem Universum egal
- ab sofort: The Open Road
- ab sofort: Du bist, was Du isst
- ab sofort: America Has Fallen
- ab sofort: Miss Julie
- ab sofort: Vampire - Verstecken war gestern!
- ab sofort: InAlienable
- ab sofort: Housekeeper's Revenge
- ab sofort: Eine zauberhafte Nanny - Knall auf Fall in ein neues Abenteuer
- ab sofort: Lady Terminator
- ab sofort: Gangster Kartell
- ab sofort: Night Train to Terror
- ab sofort: Operation Todesstachel
- ab sofort: Born Strong
- ab sofort: Die verrückten Wikinger - Die vergessene Wikinger-Legende
- ab sofort: Schrei in der Nacht
- ab sofort: Dschungel der Apokalypse
- ab sofort: Fuzzy gegen Tod und Teufel
- ab sofort: Don't Show Mother
- ab sofort: 8:30
- ab sofort: Der Flohmarkt von Madame Claire
- ab 05. Januar: Kroos
- ab 05. Januar: 47 Meters Down
Alle neuen Serien bei Amazon Prime diese Woche
- ab sofort: South Park, Staffel 22
- ab sofort: Hawaii Five-0, Staffel 9
- ab sofort: 9-1-1, Staffel 2
- ab sofort: James May: Our Man in Japan, Staffel 1
- ab sofort: Baywatch - Die Rettungsschwimmer von Malibu, Staffel 9
- ab sofort: Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures, Staffel 1-2
- ab sofort: India Reborn, Staffel 1
- ab sofort: Demon X, Staffel 1
Unsere besondere Empfehlung bei Amazon
Horrorfreunden sei vor allem Hereditary - Das Vermächtnis - Das Vermächtnis von Ari Aster ans Herz gelegt. 2018 galt das ungewöhnliche Werk als einer gruseligsten Horrorfilme des Jahres. Erst im vergangenen Jahr startete mit Midsommar der neuste Film des Regisseurs.
Was schaut ihr als nächstes bei Amazon Prime?