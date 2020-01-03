Jetzt bei Amazon Prime: Alle 75 neuen Filme und Serien der Woche

Hereditary - Das Vermächtnis
© Splendid / 24 Bilder/Amazon
Hereditary - Das Vermächtnis
Moviepilot Team
NeonFox Alexander Börste
Gleich zum Jahreswechsel beschert uns Amazon Prime mit einer Ladung neuer Filme und Serien. Wir sagen euch, was diese Woche neu beim Streaming-Dienst zu sehen ist.

Ihr habt am ersten Wochenende des neuen Jahres noch nichts vor? Amazon Prime hat für die Zeit um und nach dem Jahreswechsel ein weitgefächertes Programm auf die Beine gestellt. Diese Woche erschienen gleich 75 neue Filme und Serien beim Streaming-Dienst des Online-Versandriesen.

Viel neuer Horror bei Amazon Prime

Darunter befinden sich 7 Teile der Slasher-Reihe Saw. Zu den namhaften Neuzugängen im Filmbereich gehören darüber hinaus u.a. die Katastrophenfilme World War Z mit Brad Pitt sowie Cloverfield des The Batman-Regisseurs Matt Reeves, der atmosphärische LA-Thriller Collateral, Steven Spielbergs München und Hugo Cabret von Martin Scorsese.

Derweil können sich Serienfans u.a. auf neuen Stoff zu South Park, Hawaii Five-0 und 9-1-1 freuen oder mit David Hasselhoff als Rettungsschwimmer Mitch Buchannon in die Baywatch-Vergangenheit reisen.

Alle neuen Filme bei Amazon Prime diese Woche

Alle neuen Serien bei Amazon Prime diese Woche

Unsere besondere Empfehlung bei Amazon

Horrorfreunden sei vor allem Hereditary - Das Vermächtnis - Das Vermächtnis von Ari Aster ans Herz gelegt. 2018 galt das ungewöhnliche Werk als einer gruseligsten Horrorfilme des Jahres. Erst im vergangenen Jahr startete mit Midsommar der neuste Film des Regisseurs.

Was schaut ihr als nächstes bei Amazon Prime?

Vorheriger Artikel:
Golden Globes 2020: Seid beim Live-Blog zur Verleihung dabei
Themen:
USA
Deutschland
Amazon Video
Amazon Prime Video
2019
2020
Horrorfilm
Thriller
Drama
Katastrophenfilm
Slasherfilm
Film
Fernsehserie
VOD
Film
Serie
Weitere Artikel aus Januar 2020
Deine Meinung zum Artikel Jetzt bei Amazon Prime: Alle 75 neuen Filme und Serien der Woche
